Weeks of search end in tragedy after missing Israeli backpacker found dead in Peru

The body of 26-year-old Israeli backpacker Oren Zamir, reported missing after embarking on a challenging trek in northern Peru's Huaraz region last month, has been recovered on Sunday weeks after losing contact.

His body was found at the base of a cliff by a local search team as the Israeli embassy in Lima and the international search and rescue firm MAGNUS coordinated with local authorities to locate him.

There is no suspicion of foul play and authorities are investigating whether Zamir attempted to climb up the cliff and fell. He had embarked solo on the Huayhuash Circuit trek and lost contact on April 14.

