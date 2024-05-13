Weeks of search end in tragedy after missing Israeli backpacker found dead in Peru

The body of 26-year-old Israeli backpacker Oren Zamir, reported missing after embarking on a challenging trek in northern Peru's Huaraz region last month, has been recovered on Sunday weeks after losing contact.
His body was found at the base of a cliff by a local search team as the Israeli embassy in Lima and the international search and rescue firm MAGNUS coordinated with local authorities to locate him.
There is no suspicion of foul play and authorities are investigating whether Zamir attempted to climb up the cliff and fell. He had embarked solo on the Huayhuash Circuit trek and lost contact on April 14.
The area he trekked in lacks cell reception, and he had informed his family that he would be unreachable throughout the duration of the trek. After he did not return from his travels, an Israeli search mission was dispatched with local teams. Peru's Interior Ministry reported that his body was found on Sunday and released photos and documentation from the site.
The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry has maintained constant contact with his family in Israel and is assisting in repatriating his remains.