3 dead in drone strike near Syria-Iraq border

Among the dead was a person affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and a child; Iran accuses Israel while Arab media reports suggest the U.S. is responsible for the strike 

Lior Ben Ari|
Drone strike near the Syrian-Iraqi border on Thursday

At least three people were killed in a drone strike near the city of Al-Bukamal on the Syria-Iraq border on Thursday, the UK-based Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group, said.
Among the dead were a child and a person who was said to have been not a Syrian national and was affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Smoke rising from a drone strike near the Syria-Iraq border on Thursday
Iranian media accused Israel of carrying out the strike while other outlets attributed it to the U.S.
Reports in Syria indicated the target was a truck carrying weapons for pro-Iran militias.
