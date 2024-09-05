3 dead in drone strike near Syria-Iraq border

At least three people were killed in a drone strike near the city of Al-Bukamal on the Syria-Iraq border on Thursday, the UK-based Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition group, said.
Among the dead were a child and a person who was said to have been not a Syrian national and was affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iranian media accused Israel of carrying out the strike while other outlets attributed it to the U.S.
Reports in Syria indicated the target was a truck carrying weapons for pro-Iran militias.