Trump says US launches strike against Islamic State terrorists in northwest Nigeria

The United States carried out an airstrike against Islamic State terrorists in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government, U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. military said on Thursday, claiming the group had been targeting Christians in the region.

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

1 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Alex Brandon/ AP )

The U.S. military's Africa Command said on X the strike was conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities and killed multiple ISIS terrorists.

The strike comes after Trump starting in late October began warning that Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and threatened to militarily intervene in the West African country over what he says is its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

Reuters reported on Monday the U.S. had been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November.

Nigeria's government has said armed groups target both Muslims and Christians, and U.S. claims that Christians face persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts to safeguard religious freedom. But it has agreed to work with the U.S. to bolster its forces against terrorist groups.

The country's population is split between Muslims living primarily in the north and Christians in the south.