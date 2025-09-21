Former MK Haneen Zoabi detained on suspicion of incitement to terrorism

, a former Knesset member from the Balad party, on suspicion of incitement to terrorism over remarks she made at a conference abroad several months ago.

Zoabi, who frequently sparked controversy during her time in parliament for voicing support for Hamas and sharply criticizing Israel, has long been a polarizing figure in Israeli politics.

In January, Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner called on Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to revoke Zoabi’s Israeli citizenship, citing her statements in support of Hamas and of the October 7 attacks.

