Deadly strike in Nahariya leaves 1 killed, 14 wounded; missile to central Israel intercepted

Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin said the victim, who had been critically wounded, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 50s was listed in serious condition, while additional people sustained minor injuries.
Residents described the moment of impact as sudden and powerful. “We didn’t have time to reach the safe room before the blast threw us,” Nahariya resident Noa Avraham, a mother of three, told ynet. “It was the loudest explosion I’ve ever heard. I can still hear it ringing in my ears.”
The attack came amid continued cross-border fire from Lebanon, alongside additional launches from Iran that triggered sirens across central Israel, including the Sharon region, Tel Aviv area, the West Bank and the lowlands. The Israeli military said it was striking Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon in response.
In a separate incident, a drone exploded in a northern border community without prior warning, wounding three people. Interceptor debris also fell in the western Galilee town of Shlomi.
Emergency services reported at least three impact sites across the city following the barrage, which was attributed to Hezbollah fire targeting the western Galilee. In one location, a direct hit on a residential area caused significant damage, with vehicles catching fire near an apartment building. Firefighters worked to extinguish blazes, cut off energy sources and search for possible trapped residents.
At another site, infrastructure damage included a strike on gas lines, raising concerns about further hazards. In a third location, interceptor debris fell in an open area.
Earlier, emergency responders said a six-story residential building and a separate three-story building were hit, with heavy damage reported in at least one of the sites.
The attacks also caused power outages in several neighborhoods in Nahariya.
Air raid sirens warning of rocket and missile fire were activated throughout the area, including nearby communities such as Shlomi and Hanita, as well as parts of the Upper Galilee. Alerts were also triggered over suspected hostile aircraft infiltration in several northern towns.
The strikes came amid continued cross-border fire from Lebanon. Earlier in the day, 14 people were lightly wounded in an unusual barrage of launches from Iran, according to Israeli authorities.
First published: 17:11, 03.26.26