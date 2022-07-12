U.S. airstrike kills Islamic State leader in Syria

Islamic State leader Maher al-Agal was killed on Tuesday in a U.S. airstrike in Syria, a United States Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman told U.S. media.

According to Col. Joe Buccino, Maher al-Agal, who was among the murderous Islamist group's top five leaders, was killed in a drone strike in northwestern Syria.

“The removal of these IS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out attacks,” Col. Buccino added speaking to NBC News.

A deputy of Al-Agal's was also targeted in the attack but it was not clear whether he was killed or injured.

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties," the statement added.

The statement further said al-Agal was responsible for developing and expanding the Islamic State's networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

This latest killing serves as another blow to the Islamist militant group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swaths of territory it conquered in its initially successful expansion campaign last decade.