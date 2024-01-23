RPG used by Hamas, most effective weapon in war

The explosion in Gaza on Monday, that killed 21 IDF soldiers was preceded by an RPG fired at a tank, killing two of its crew. An initial investigation of the tragedy revealed that the explosion that caused the collapse of two buildings moment later, was also likely caused by the same weapon, which has thus far been most lethal to soldiers fighting Hamas in Gaza, and is used on tanks, APCs, and buildings where soldiers are positioned.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The Gaza terror factions have not published any claims related to the incident. Hamas said its forces fired twice toward buildings but did not provide any more details other than of clashes in the southern parts of the Strip.

2 View gallery IDF shows Hamas RPG captured in Gaza ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images )

Either way, Hamas has been bosting about their Yassin, TBG missile. According to the military wing of the terror group, it had been put into operational use last November and was produced in Gaza. The TBG they said, was for attacks on buildings and fortifications and had a warhead that can penetrate walls and blow up buildings. Its effective range is 100 meters (109 yards).

Hamas has also used the Yassin 105 missile in the war which is based on the 105 mm shell meant to penetrate armor and buildings, according to a report in Al Jazeera. Both weapons work in two stages. First the create a hole in the outer layer of the target and then, in a second explosion, a larger payload is detonated, causing more damage.

The terror group mostly uses standard RPG launchers that have caused much injury to the IDF troops, but mostly when they are outside their protective vehicles. All Hamas terror squads carry the launchers with them and use them often against the forces.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists hides an RPG in a blanket ( Photo: IDF )

Hamas also uses North Korean made F-7 RPGs although according to estimates in Israel, they were not sold directly to Hamas. Pyongyang denies such sales.

A more advanced weapon, RPG-29 is also operational in Gaza. This is a dangerous anti-tank missile but because it requires a large and heavy rocket, it is harder for the terrorists to use and is less suitable to the guerilla warfare of Hamas.