Huge deal: Israel sells air defense system to Slovakia for 2 billion shekels

The Ministry of Defense is selling the BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System, produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, to Slovakia for over 2 billion NIS (approximately $550 million). This is the largest defense export deal ever between the two countries. The deal, led by the Defense Exports Control Agency at the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (SIBAT), "will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and enhance Slovakia's defense capabilities," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The BARAK MX system, which will be integrated into Slovakia's defense infrastructure, is an advanced air defense system that is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats. Its operational success in Israel and around the world underscores its reliability and effectiveness, making it a valuable addition to Slovakia's defense infrastructure, according to the ministry.
The system is known for its flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. With three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, the system delivers unparalleled interception performance against a wide range of threats.
The deal was led by the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy, and Executive VP of Systems, Missiles, and Space Group at IAI, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Guy Barlev. It was signed on Monday by Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv
During the current war, Israel has sold weapons to the world worth 13 billion shekels. The volume of Israel's defense exports has doubled within five years, making Israel is one of the 10 largest arms exporters in the world, a list led by the United States.
“The signing of this deal reflects Israel's technological and operational advantage in air defense and Slovakia's trust in the Ministry of Defense and the Israel Aerospace Industries, said the head of the Defense Ministry's SIBAT- International Defense Cooperation, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas. "We are proud of the Ministry of Defense's involvement in government-to-government agreements that will integrate Israeli defense industry systems in European countries at NATO standards.”
Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Eyal Zamir, said that: "The expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield. We're seeing increased interest from more countries in the exceptional performance of the IDF and Israeli combat systems, both defensive and offensive. Defense exports are key to our security and economic strength. They enable us to keep developing the next generations of the world's most advanced combat systems. On behalf of the Defense Minister and defense establishment, I want to thank the Slovak Defense Ministry for choosing an Israeli air defense system and believe other NATO countries will follow their lead."