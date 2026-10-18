Streets in ruins, France in shock: ‘It was an uprising,’ ‘The republic is dying,’ ‘I'm in tears’

France was surveying scenes of devastation on Sunday after a day of nationwide protests against the soaring cost of living descended into widespread rioting, with masked groups looting hundreds of shops, setting public buildings ablaze and clashing with police. In the most dramatic incident, a historic city hall that had survived both world wars was largely destroyed by fire, its tower collapsing as flames engulfed the building.

The unrest erupted on Saturday, October 17, on the sidelines of demonstrations attended by hundreds of thousands of people across France. Although most marchers protested peacefully against rising prices, deteriorating public services and the cost of fuel, groups of masked rioters attacked police, vandalized businesses and set fires in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Bordeaux. The violence quickly became the focus of a fierce political confrontation, with French right-wing figures accusing the radical left of encouraging the unrest and others seeking to blame immigration.

A Palestinian flag was also seen: Lyon's tourist office set ablaze

By Sunday, the number of arrests had risen to 1,800, while more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters had been injured, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu had earlier described the violence as being of "extreme intensity" and warned that the financial damage would be substantial.

The full extent of the destruction remained unclear, but hundreds of stores were reported looted in Paris alone. Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said that entire streets had been systematically devastated. The French newspaper Le Parisien described extensive destruction in several neighborhoods, reporting that rioters had spared virtually no businesses around the Les Halles district in central Paris.

Tobacco shops, opticians, beauty salons, pharmacies, clothing stores and other commercial establishments were damaged. Dozens of additional stores were vandalized near Porte Saint-Denis in the 10th arrondissement, where piles of garbage and burned bicycles were left scattered across sidewalks, with smoke still rising from the wreckage on Sunday morning. Sanitation workers sent to clear the debris told Le Parisien that the cleanup would take days.

Masked rioters seize control of a tourist road train in Grenoble and drive it recklessly past police officers

A woman in Paris attempts to stop masked looters from breaking into a supermarket

According to AFP, some looting appeared highly organized. Groups of approximately six young men, wearing masks and gloves, approached stores and first disconnected their security cameras. Only then did they smash the windows, break into the premises and steal merchandise. The businesses targeted included supermarkets, pharmacies, luxury boutiques, clothing stores, electronics retailers, cosmetics shops and opticians. In Paris, footage showed looters stripping mobile phone stores of their merchandise and throwing products to accomplices waiting outside.

One widely circulated video, said to have been filmed in Paris, showed a woman desperately trying to stop masked looters from breaking into a supermarket. "Why are you doing this?" she shouted as the intruders pushed through the entrance. One initially placed a hand on her back, apparently trying to move her aside gently, but others surged forward and forced their way into the store. "Stop! That's not the point!" she cried as she was pushed away. Her appeals failed to stop the looting.

AFP described scenes resembling an uprising, with some participants shouting "Revolution!" The agency reported that the scale and intensity of Saturday's unrest appeared to exceed previous waves of violence in France, including the riots of 2023 and the Yellow Vest protests that began in 2018.

Limoges City Hall engulfed in flames before its tower collapsed during the riots ( Video: X )

The most shocking images came from Limoges, a city in central France, where masked rioters set fire to the historic city hall. The ornate building, inaugurated in 1883, had survived two world wars before Saturday's blaze devastated much of its structure. Videos circulated on social media showed flames spreading across the roof before the building's tower collapsed. Local authorities said the building had been largely destroyed.

François Vincent, a regional council member in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, described the destruction as a turning point for the country.

"I am shocked, and tears are streaming down my face," he told Le Parisien. "I have never felt such horror, such astonishment and such incomprehension as a regional representative of Limoges. This is a terrifying symbol for every resident of the city."

Looters ransack stores in Marseille during the nationwide unrest ( Video: X )

Despite the destruction, Vincent insisted that he had not lost hope. "Limoges, a city of workers' struggles and resistance, is in mourning. But our republic is still standing," he said.

The violence extended far beyond Limoges. In Marseille, Lille, Angers and Bordeaux, rioters broke into or attacked municipal buildings and regional administrative offices. In Lyon, the city's tourist information office was set ablaze, and footage showed a rioter waving a Palestinian flag near the burning building. Local police reported that hostile individuals obstructed firefighters attempting to extinguish the flames.

In Marseille, video footage captured what appeared to be street battles between police and large groups of masked rioters who hurled stones and other objects at officers and police vehicles. Security forces appeared overwhelmed at several locations as groups moved quickly between streets and carried out attacks.

Other footage from Grenoble showed a masked man taking control of a tourist road train and driving it recklessly past police officers wearing helmets and riot gear. The officers initially appeared to watch without intervening as the vehicle passed directly in front of them. A second video showed additional masked individuals aboard the train, some falling off while it was moving. The vehicle eventually approached another group of police officers who, according to the footage, deployed tear gas before the train came to a stop.

Gallery Marseille ( Photo: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP )

( Photo: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP )

( Photo: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP )

In Paris, an elderly couple were reportedly robbed and left in the street wearing only their underwear. Elsewhere, rioters set fire to vehicles and public property, leaving streets littered with shattered glass, debris and the remains of burned barricades.

Reports from across France described more than 1,500 fires involving vehicles and public equipment, along with approximately 60 buildings damaged by fire, including municipal offices, libraries, shops and restaurants.

The violence also left serious injuries among demonstrators and rioters. In Saint-Étienne, a 17-year-old boy reportedly lost his right hand after a crowd-control grenade exploded. According to initial reports, he had picked up the device after it was apparently thrown by police, in an incident resembling another serious injury reported about two weeks earlier. In Nice, a rioter was reportedly seriously injured by broken glass while attempting to smash a store window. The total number of injured protesters and rioters remained unclear.

Visiting security forces deployed in central Paris overnight, Lecornu said it was a "miracle" that the number of casualties was not higher. He expressed shock at the scale of the damage, warning that the financial consequences would be felt across France.

Alexandre Bompard, president of the French Retail and Distribution Federation, warned of severe economic and financial consequences for the retail sector. In Angers, Mayor Christophe Béchu pointed to the wider cost to taxpayers, arguing that money spent repairing the destruction would be diverted from more urgent public needs.

Paris ( Photo: REUTERS/Jack Taylor )

נזק צרפת מהומות פריז ( Photo: AP/ Emma Da Silva )

( Photo: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor )

"Public money that will be used to erase the traces of this damage cannot be used for other, higher-priority needs," he said. The warning comes as the French government is already attempting to curb public spending to confront a growing budget deficit.

The nationwide demonstrations followed weeks of protests that began last month at schools in poorer suburbs north of Paris. Students complained of teacher shortages, deteriorating classroom conditions and insufficient educational resources. The movement gradually expanded into a broader protest against rising living costs, declining public services and higher fuel prices. High school students, university students, labor unions and members of the Yellow Vest movement joined Saturday's demonstrations.

The Yellow Vest movement emerged in 2018 in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies and subsequently became a broader expression of anger over inequality and the cost of living. France's Interior Ministry estimated that approximately 550,000 people participated in Saturday's marches nationwide, while the CGT labor union put the figure at 800,000. Most demonstrated peacefully, but the destruction carried out by smaller groups overshadowed the wider protest movement.

The violence immediately triggered a fierce political confrontation, with members of Macron's government and French right-wing politicians accusing the radical left of encouraging the unrest, which erupted just six months before the country's next presidential election. Some right-wing figures in France and abroad also sought to link the riots to immigration, although the scale of any involvement by migrants or their descendants has not been established.

( Photo: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor )

( Photo: Matthieu RONDEL / AFP )

( Photo: Matthieu RONDEL / AFP )

Limoges City Hall ( Photo: Melaine PAYZAL / UGC / AFP )

Limoges City Hall

Lecornu accused the far left of helping create the conditions for the violence and suggested that the unrest was being used as a show of political strength ahead of the election. He called on the party of far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), to choose sides.

Mélenchon and senior figures from his party had participated in recent demonstrations by students and supported school blockades. Mélenchon himself joined Saturday's march in Paris before the violence escalated. Later, he attempted to distance himself from the destruction, writing on X that those who shared his political struggle had no place engaging in looting and robbery.

Nevertheless, Mélenchon continued to direct much of his criticism at the government, accusing the authorities of using excessive force and arguing that their response had contributed to the chaos. Lecornu responded sharply, accusing Mélenchon of trying to shift responsibility for the violence onto the police.

"Trying to blame the police leadership for the violence is a dangerous and cynical reversal of responsibility," the prime minister wrote. "You cannot call for an end to violence while simultaneously providing excuses for those who commit it."

Mélenchon quickly fired back, accusing the prime minister of deliberately inflaming tensions.

"Mr. Lecornu, you played with fire," he wrote, claiming that the government's actions had united young people and labor organizations in opposition to it.

He accused the authorities of ordering harsh police repression and argued that Lecornu's political confrontation with him was deepening a broader crisis of government.

"You prove that you are not a statesman but merely an official whose actions provoke a political crisis," Mélenchon wrote, before asking whether the prime minister had nothing better to do than engage in political quarrels and moral lectures.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen also accused the radical left of hijacking legitimate demands concerning the cost of living and deteriorating public services. She argued that left-wing activists were legitimizing violence by portraying attempts to restore public order as repression and treating public disorder as a right. In her view, the approach was designed to create chaos.

Le Pen called on the French public to endure the remaining months before the presidential election, promising that her political camp would protect the country from what she described as Macron's harmful economic policies and violence encouraged by the radical left.

Other prominent figures on the French right expressed outrage at the scenes of destruction. Marion Maréchal, Le Pen's niece and a politician in her own right, accused the people she described as the children of Mélenchon's "New France" of destroying their country.

"The whole world is watching in amazement and disbelief as the children of Mélenchon's 'New France' destroy our country," she said.

Mélenchon has used the expression "New France" to describe his vision of a society in which immigrant communities are an integral part of the nation. Maréchal employed the phrase critically, reflecting the far right's opposition to demographic and cultural changes that it argues threaten France's future.

Éric Ciotti, the right-wing mayor of Nice, also reacted with alarm to the burning of Limoges City Hall, describing the images as a symbol of a republic in decline.

"This is an allegory of our republic going up in flames and dying," he wrote on X. "We will not allow our country to die without a response. Millions will reject chaos. We will win."

The turmoil also drew a sharp reaction from the United States. Vice President JD Vance shared footage of the burning city hall in Limoges and blamed France's immigration policies for the violence.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion," Vance wrote on X, accusing European leaders of neglecting questions of assimilation and cultural compatibility.

He said Western governments had been warned that such policies would lead to serious consequences but had ignored those warnings. He expressed hope that France would stop the violence before more of its historic landmarks were destroyed.

Vance also turned the unrest into a warning about American domestic politics, arguing that voters in the United States should pay attention to the events in France ahead of next month's congressional midterm elections. He claimed that the developments illustrated the future congressional Democrats wanted for the United States.

His comments followed earlier remarks by President Donald Trump, who had suggested that the French protests were connected to an attempt by Islam to gain control of the country, rather than being driven solely by demands for improved public services.