Author Amotz Asa-El: ‘Nobody can silence Hezbollah’s guns’

Can a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah be reached before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January? According to author and Middle East analyst Amotz Asa-El, the outlook is grim.
“I’m pessimistic not because of the Lebanese government’s attitude, not because of America, not because of Israel, but because of Hezbollah,” he told ILTV’s Insider this week. “Nobody down there is in a position to actually make it silence its guns. We consigned with the United States whatever they and us would like to do, none of that will impact the militia over there directly.”
Who can silence Hezbollah? According to Asa-El, only Iran, and “no one knows how to make them do that.”
