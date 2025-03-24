Terror attack near Yokneam leaves elderly man dead, another wounded

A 75-year-old man was killed and a man in his 20s was moderately to seriously wounded in a terror attack near the Tishbi Junction on Route 66, close to the northern city of Yokneam, on Monday morning, police and medics said.

According to police, a Palestinian assailant arrived at the roadside, opened fire at civilians, and was subsequently shot and killed by Border Police officers from the coastal district who were en route to a training exercise. Video footage from the scene showed the attacker running with a rifle before being neutralized.

Palestinian terrorist seen opening fire at civilians near Tishbi Junction in northern Israel ( Video: Erez Aharonovich )

1 View gallery First responders at the scene of the suspected terror attack ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Magen David Adom (MDA) Director-General Eli Bin told Ynet that medics found the elderly victim in critical condition from gunshot wounds, while the second victim, around 20 years old, sustained penetrating injuries and was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

“This was a severe incident,” said MDA paramedic Moshiko Amsalem. “We were dispatched to a terror scene at a bus stop near Tishbi Junction. When we arrived, we saw two wounded individuals — a 75-year-old man in critical condition with penetrating injuries, and a 20-year-old in moderate condition. We provided medical treatment including stopping bleeding and bandaging.”

Despite resuscitation efforts, the elderly man succumbed to his wounds shortly after the attack. Security forces are continuing to investigate the incident but said the circumstances pointed to a likely terrorist attack.