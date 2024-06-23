Watch drones from Lebanon get shot out of the sky: 'It's going down, here's another one

Hezbollah launched a series of drones from Lebanon on Sunday, and at least one of them was intended to hit an area some 30 kilometers from the border. Meanwhile, an IDF soldier was seriously injured as a result of the interception of one of the drones.

Then at least two UAVs were launched to Ayelet HaShahar in the Hula Valley. Dramatic footage shows soldiers taking photos and videos of the UAVs instead of taking cover, shouting: "He's going down, here's another one."

Dramatic documentation: the moment the UAV exploded in Ayelet Hashachar.





The first rocket alert were sounded shortly 7 a.m., in the upper Galilee. Hezbollah launched a UAV that infiltrated from Lebanon and fell near Beit Hillel, without exploding. An Iron Dome interceptor missile was launched at it that missed. The UAV was apparently aiming for a nearby IDF post.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., alarms were heard again, and this time in the Misgav Regional Council - an area where no alarms had been heard for many months. They were heard, among other things, near Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' Leshem Institute, in what appears to be another attempt to damage a defense industries plant. The IDF stated after the incident that the UAV that was launched was to be intercepted, and the alerts for rocket and missile fire were activated for fear of falling shrapnel from the interception.

In the recent videos of Hezbollah's latest threats, drone footage was also seen of the Elbit factories in the Haifa area.

The next sequence of alarms was at noon in the area of ​​the Hula Valley and the Upper Galilee. Hezbollah later said that it sent a swarm of drones to the base in Ayelet Hashachar, in response to Saturday's Israeli attack on the town of al-Khayara, 50 km from the border. The IDF said that several suspicious aerial targets were identified that crossed over from Lebanese territory, including a UAV that was successfully intercepted by Israeli air defenses soldiers.

Fires broke out in several locations from the falling shrapnel.

1 View gallery The moment the drone was intecepted over Ayelet Hashachar

On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah threatened during a speech to expand his organization's attack range in Israel .

Following his threats, Nasrallah stated that "an invasion of the Galilee remains on the table if the confrontation escalates."

"The enemy hides its losses on the northern front but has not been able to conceal the number of evacuees. Since the beginning of the war, there has been an attempt to underestimate the support fronts for Gaza. Forty-two settlements have been completely evacuated. We are not seeking a full-scale war with Israel." He added: "Our front has a very important role. The battle on the Lebanon front has inflicted significant losses on the enemy. There are attempts to separate the front in Lebanon from Gaza."

Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time for allowing Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.