Watchdog: ‘UNRWA’s existence violates UN charter’

ILTV News speaks with UN Watch’s legal advisor, Dina Rovner.

The existence of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) violates the UN Charter “because instead of promoting peace and security, it perpetuates conflict and war,” said UN Watch’s legal advisor, Dina Rovner.

UNRWA BAN , ISRAEL TAKES HEAT FOR CLAMP DOWN ON UN AGENCY
In an interview with ILTV News, Rovner argued that UNRWA “perpetuates conflict and war” and poses a threat to the State of Israel and the safety of its citizens. She explained that Israel’s parliament, which voted earlier this week to ban UNRWA operations in Israel within 90 days, acted within its legal rights.
“UNRWA keeps Palestinians in perpetual refugeehood, giving them this dream that they have a right of return to sovereign Israeli territory,” Rovner concluded. “We know what that looks like. We saw it on October 7.”
