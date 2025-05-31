IDF kills Hezbollah operative rebuilding military capabilities

Strike targets Mohammad Ali Jamou, commander of the Iran-backed terror group's South Lebanon missile array as he travels in his car 40 kilometers north of the border 

Israel eliminated a commander of Hezbollah's rocket array in South Lebanon on Saturday, the military said. Mohammad Ali Jamoul "advanced numerous projectile attacks toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops and was involved recently in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area," the IDF said in a statement.
Jamoul was killed in a targeted strike in the Sunni village of Deir ez-Zahrani, some 40 kilometers north of the Israel-Lebanon border, in the pre-dawn hours, while he was traveling in his car.
IDF targets a Hezbollah terrorist near the village of eir ez-Zahrani
IDF targets a Hezbollah terrorist near the village of eir ez-Zahrani
According to the military, he had been working to rebuild Hezbollah's military capabilities, destroyed during the war with Israel and had been violating the ceasefire terms which ended the war.
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon on Friday 

On Friday, Israel attacked the IDF carried out strikes on Hezbollah military sites and infrastructure in various locations in Lebanon. The military said among targets hit were Hezbollah infrastructure containing weapons in the area of Sidon where terror group was attempting to rebuild its military strength
