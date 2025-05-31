IDF kills Hezbollah operative rebuilding military capabilities

Israel eliminated a commander of Hezbollah's rocket array in South Lebanon on Saturday, the military said. Mohammad Ali Jamoul "advanced numerous projectile attacks toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops and was involved recently in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area," the IDF said in a statement.

Jamoul was killed in a targeted strike in the Sunni village of Deir ez-Zahrani, some 40 kilometers north of the Israel-Lebanon border, in the pre-dawn hours, while he was traveling in his car.

2 View gallery IDF targets a Hezbollah terrorist near the village of eir ez-Zahrani

According to the military, he had been working to rebuild Hezbollah's military capabilities, destroyed during the war with Israel and had been violating the ceasefire terms which ended the war.

