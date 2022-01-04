Israel could face two potential conflicts in 2022

A think tank and research institute on global crises released last week a list of ten international conflicts to anticipate in 2022, with potential wars involving Israel featured twice.

The compilation, released by the International Crisis Group, said the world could witness possible conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian territories this year, as well as a war involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

1 צפייה בגלריה Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus, December 24, 2021 ( Photo: Flash90 )

The think tank predicts that if nuclear negotiations in Vienna with Iran go south, “which now seems probable,” then either Israel or the U.S. may attempt to launch a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, targeting facilities across the country, thus igniting a war.

The group also forecasted an additional conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories, noting that Palestinians within Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and East Jerusalem presented a more unified front during the May 2021 outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence than in previous wars.

Recent debate among Washington’s progressives on Israel also signaled that views of the conflict are shifting in the Democratic party, the group explained.

The think tank also predicted future wars between Russia and Ukraine, along with the U.S. and China.

Conflicts in Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, and Myanmar are also expected throughout this year, according to the institute, in addition to the potential resurgence of Islamist militants in Africa.



