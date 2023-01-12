Haredi man in custody after meeting terror suspects in Jenin

Police arrests the member of the anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox sect after footage of his and other members' visit was posted on social media; Sect members say their visit was to stand in solidarity with Palestinians

Haim Goldich, i24NEWS|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A member of the extremist Neturei Karta Haredi sect was arrested Wednesday overnight after he met suspected Palestinian terrorists in Jenin.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The 38-year-old was suspected of meeting with members of the Islamic Jihad in Jenin and violating the law prohibiting entry into the Palestinian Authority controlled areas.
    2 View gallery
    Neturei Karta members     Neturei Karta members
    Neturei Karta members
    (Photo: EPA)
    The Israel Police also suspect other members of the extreme sect who attended the meeting.
    Footage of the suspect's visit to Jenin was posted on social media earlier this week, and an investigation was subsequently opened.
    Police asked the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Thursday to remand the man to custody, claiming that the acts attributed to him were severe and that they were concerned he may obstruct with the investigation.
    2 View gallery
    Neturei Karta members     Neturei Karta members
    Neturei Karta members
    The group said that their visit was to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israelis.
    "We are Palestinian Jews, we want to live under the Palestinian flag and not the Israeli flag, in one country which is the Palestinian state," a member of the group which refuses to recognize Israel for religious reasons said.
    .

    i24NEWS contributed to the article
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.