Security expert: Iranians are on a ‘revenge mission’

Iran is expected to launch an attack on Israel to demonstrate its strength and power, according to one security and political expert.
She explained that Iran is no longer solely focused on Hezbollah, Hamas, or on retaliating for Israel’s targeted assassinations of these proxies' leaders.
“Right now, this is about the survival of the Iranians,” Svetlova said.
She added that if Israel signs a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, there could be enough pressure on Iran to delay any attack, refrain from attacking, or at least conduct a milder response. However, she believes the Iranians are on a “revenge mission.”
“Israel has to be very smart and strong about it,” Svetlova said.
Iran previously attacked Israel in April and October, prompting Israeli retaliation. Most recently, Israel conducted “precise strikes” on military targets in Iran.
“Israel now has broader aerial freedom of operation in Iran,” Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
