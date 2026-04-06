Woman seriously wounded after Iranian missile barrage on central Israel

An Iranian missile barrage early Monday resulted in some 15 impact sites reported across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Kiryat Ono, following the launch of a cluster-type missile, the IDF said.

An Iranian missile barrage early Monday resulted in some 15 impact sites reported across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Kiryat Ono, following the launch of a cluster-type missile, the IDF said.

An Iranian missile barrage early Monday resulted in some 15 impact sites reported across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Kiryat Ono, following the launch of a cluster-type missile, the IDF said.

In Petah Tikva, a woman in her 30s was seriously wounded while inside a vehicle and was taken to Beilinson Hospital with chest injuries caused by an interception debris.

In Petah Tikva, a woman in her 30s was seriously wounded while inside a vehicle and was taken to Beilinson Hospital with chest injuries caused by an interception debris.

In Petah Tikva, a woman in her 30s was seriously wounded while inside a vehicle and was taken to Beilinson Hospital with chest injuries caused by an interception debris.