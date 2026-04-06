Woman seriously wounded after Iranian missile barrage on central Israel

At least two other people were wounded in Tel Aviv; authorities said at least one of the missiles was a cluster-type munition, prompting searches for several possible impact sites

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Operation Roaring Lion
Iran
An Iranian missile barrage early Monday resulted in some 15 impact sites reported across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Kiryat Ono, following the launch of a cluster-type missile, the IDF said.
In Petah Tikva, a woman in her 30s was seriously wounded while inside a vehicle and was taken to Beilinson Hospital with chest injuries caused by an interception debris.
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זירת נפילת הרסיס בפתח תקווהזירת נפילת הרסיס בפתח תקווה
Petah Tikvah
A man was lightly wounded in another incident in Petah Tikva, while in Tel Aviv one person was reported moderately wounded. Authorities also reported damage to a building and a school in Tel Aviv and to vehicles in Petah Tikva.
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