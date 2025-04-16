Arson attack on Pennsylvania governor's residence linked to Gaza war criticism

Cody Balmer, who set fire to the official residence of Josh Shapiro , the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania, carried out the arson because he believed that the governor's stance on the war in Gaza was leading to Palestinian deaths, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, based on the arrest warrant issued against Balmer.

Shapiro's residence, located in the state capital of Harrisburg, was set on fire just hours after the governor, his wife, their four children and other family members held their Passover Seder there. While no one was injured in the incident, significant damage was caused to one part of the mansion, which has served as the official residence of Pennsylvania governors since the 1960s.

At the time of the fire, the governor and his family were asleep in another part of the residence. They were awakened by police officers banging on the door at 2:00 a.m. and were quickly evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

At 2:50 a.m., nearly an hour after the fire was started, Balmer called 911turned himself in. During the call, he stated that Shapiro needed to know that he was "not going to take part in the plan of what he wants to do to the Palestinian people." He added that he wanted "my friends to stop dying" and referred again to Gov. Shapiro, saying: "My people have suffered too much because of this monster."

Balmer, who had previously undergone treatment for mental health issues and is also accused of assaulting family members, concluded the call by saying: "You know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will admit to everything I’ve done."

In his interrogation, Balmer confessed to harboring hate toward Shapiro and told investigators that he would have "hit him with a hammer" if he had encountered him at the mansion that night.

Balmer described how, on the night of the incident, he filled beer bottles with gasoline he had taken from a lawnmower. He then walked for about an hour from his home to the governor's mansion. Upon arriving, he climbed an iron security fence, broke two windows with a hammer, and threw the Molotov cocktails inside. He then entered the house to further spread the fire. His actions were captured on a security camera.

On his end, Governor Shapiro was defiant in his response: “If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover.”

Josh Shapiro's stance on Gaza war

The governor has drawn significant criticism from progressives for his unwavering support of Israel during the ongoing Gaza war. Shapiro has taken bold stances, such as backing Israeli government actions, likening some pro-Palestinian protesters to the Ku Klux Klan and supporting efforts to penalize institutions that divest from Israel.

However, his critics argue that his approach lacks balance, as he has not sufficiently condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Notably, Shapiro’s past writings as a college student, where he expressed deep skepticism about Palestinian self-determination, have resurfaced, fueling accusations of bias.

Despite the backlash, Shapiro’s defenders point to his nuanced views and efforts to engage with diverse communities. He has been critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , calling him "one of the worst leaders of all time," and has advocated for a two-state solution while condemning Hamas .

Shapiro’s past warmth toward Pennsylvania’s Arab and Muslim communities, including opposing President Donald Trump ’s travel ban and attending Ramadan events, contrasts with his current stance on Gaza, which some see as a disappointment. While his positions have alienated some progressives, others believe Shapiro has the opportunity to evolve and play a role in fostering peace, particularly if he aspires to higher political office in the future.