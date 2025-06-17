IDF seals tunnel where Mohammad Sinwar was killed beneath Gaza hospital

, the military reported Tuesday morning. The tunnel was sealed using approximately 250 cubic meters (8,800 cubic feet) of concrete, pumped into its path beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

, the military reported Tuesday morning. The tunnel was sealed using approximately 250 cubic meters (8,800 cubic feet) of concrete, pumped into its path beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

The IDF said the operation was carried out by Golani Brigade combat teams under the command of the 36th Division, in coordination with special forces and military intelligence. The elite Yahalom engineering unit took part in the demolition of the underground facility, where Sinwar’s body was discovered.

The IDF said the operation was carried out by Golani Brigade combat teams under the command of the 36th Division, in coordination with special forces and military intelligence. The elite Yahalom engineering unit took part in the demolition of the underground facility, where Sinwar’s body was discovered.

The IDF said the operation was carried out by Golani Brigade combat teams under the command of the 36th Division, in coordination with special forces and military intelligence. The elite Yahalom engineering unit took part in the demolition of the underground facility, where Sinwar’s body was discovered.