IDF seals tunnel where Mohammad Sinwar was killed beneath Gaza hospital

IDF forces have destroyed the tunnel in which former Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar was killed, the military reported Tuesday morning. The tunnel was sealed using approximately 250 cubic meters (8,800 cubic feet) of concrete, pumped into its path beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.
The IDF said the operation was carried out by Golani Brigade combat teams under the command of the 36th Division, in coordination with special forces and military intelligence. The elite Yahalom engineering unit took part in the demolition of the underground facility, where Sinwar’s body was discovered.
“The operation in the area was carried out with precision and care to avoid damaging the hospital building,” the IDF said, led by the Golani Brigade’s combat engineering battalion and supported by the division’s logistics unit. Dozens of trucks and concrete mixers were used to flood the tunnel. The IDF stressed that the operation was executed with precision to avoid damaging the hospital structure above.
In the West Bank, troops from the Samaria Brigade launched a major security sweep in eastern Nablus on Monday, as part of an ongoing operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the northern West Bank. “The forces will continue operating in the area as long as necessary to eliminate terror threats and ensure the safety of local residents,” the IDF said.
Since the launch of Operation Rising Lion in Iran, IDF brigades in the West Bank have conducted simultaneous raids in more than ten villages—arresting 22 additional suspects and seizing three pipe bombs, an M-16 rifle and other weapons.