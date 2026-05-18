US has shown flexibility on Iran maintaining limited nuclear activities, source says

The United States has shown flexibility in allowing Iran to maintain limited peaceful nuclear activities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Monday.

The source said that on the issue of Iran's frozen assets, however, Washington has so far only agreed to free one quarter of those assets according to a phased timetable. Iran wants the U.S. to reconsider both positions, the source said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Anna Moneymaker / AFP, CENTCOM, Shutterstock )

In its new proposal, the source said, Iran has again focused on securing an end to the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting maritime sanctions.

The more contentious issues around Iran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment, which remain the most difficult parts of the negotiations, have been deferred to later rounds of talks.

A Pakistani official told Reuters on Monday that Islamabad had relayed to the United States overnight a “revised proposal” submitted by Iran to end the war.

The official warned that the sides “don’t have much time” when asked whether there was enough time to bridge the gaps between them, as Trump warns that his patience is running out. The official also said both Tehran and Washington “keep changing their goalposts,” apparently referring to their negotiating demands.

An American source told Al Jazeera that “President Trump’s patience is running out because of the lack of progress with Iran.”

“Iran has days, not weeks, to offer President Trump something that breaks the deadlock,” the source said. “The president is leaning toward military action unless he gets something from Iran within days.”

Trump on Iran ( Video: from X )

It is unclear what the new Iranian proposal includes. But shortly before the Pakistani official’s remarks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry again said the regime would not compromise on what it calls its “right” to enrich uranium, the central dispute in the talks.

“We will not put our right to enrich uranium up for negotiation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said. He added that Iran and the United States had both submitted “comments” on the latest Iranian proposal and that contacts mediated by Pakistan were continuing.

Pakistani officials told Al Jazeera that “efforts are now focused on trying to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire.”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the Iranian proposal contains 14 clauses, after several amendments to a proposal submitted by the Americans. The new Iranian text focuses on negotiations to end the war and on confidence-building steps by the United States, the report said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan. The ministry said the two discussed issues related to the current diplomatic process and recent regional developments.

At the same time, U.S. Central Command said American forces in the Arabian Sea, near the Strait of Hormuz, had directed 84 commercial vessels and “disabled” four since the United States began its naval blockade of Iran.

2 View gallery An AI-generated map of Iran posted to Truth Social

Trump continued to threaten Iran overnight, posting on Truth Social a map of the Middle East colored like the American flag. The map showed lines from all of Iran’s neighboring countries pointing toward the heart of the Islamic Republic, resembling a plan for an attack from all directions. The map appeared to have been generated by AI and included numerous place names that do not appear to exist.

Trump did not add a caption to the map. Shortly before posting it, he shared an AI-generated image showing him sitting in a spacecraft and pressing a red button, with images of huge explosions appearing on screens around him.