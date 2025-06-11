Maccabiah 2025: Jewish Olympic spirit returns to Israel

The countdown to the 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel is officially on—and ILTV is proud to be the exclusive English broadcaster delivering the action in real time.

ILTV’s Shosh Bedrosian attended the kickoff event, where some of Israel's biggest stars shared why this year’s games hold incredible significance.

MACCABIAH GAMES 2025 ( קרדיט: ILTV )

Mark your calendars for July 8: the 2025 Maccabiah Games are set to begin. Also known as the Jewish Olympics, the event will bring together 8,000 Jewish athletes from 55 countries to compete in the legendary games. The official launch was held at Kfar Maccabiah, attended by over 100 people, including ambassadors for this year’s games.

Peter Paltchik, Israeli Olympic medalist and ambassador for the 2025 Maccabiah Games, told ILTV why the games are especially meaningful this year.

“These days, it's so, so important our representation out there in the world,” Paltchik said. “We bring a lot of people here to Israel, the whole Jewish world. And this is very meaningful for me because I want that the whole world will know that we are strong and united together.”

He added, “This is my world – sports, a world that brings nations together. It doesn't matter where you come from.”

Despite the ongoing war in Gaza, this is the first time in Israel’s history that the games are being held under such circumstances. Ambassadors say the games matter now more than ever, as young Jews across the globe have been confronting antisemitism for more than 20 months.

“The games are a time to uplift each other and celebrate despite the hardship Jews are facing over the world,” said Assi Azar, a host of the 2025 games. He said the games are “wrapped up with opportunity to unite together, celebrate who we are, something that we really need right now.”

He continued, “There is so much antisemitism everywhere… We can come here, live a whole period like a family here, and then celebrate who we are together. It's amazing.”

The Maccabiah Games are the third-largest sporting event in the world. This year’s competition will take place in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, marking 100 years since the city hosted the inaugural games.