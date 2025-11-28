Airbus warns A320 software flaw could disrupt flights worldwide, including Israeli carriers

Arkia said, “At the moment there is no change in the company’s plans.” Israir said it has one aircraft of the model that will require the update and will return to service as early as Saturday morning. Wizz Air said, “The company confirms that some of its aircraft are among more than 6,500 Airbus A320 jets worldwide that require a software update, as recently identified by the manufacturer. The company is already carrying out the required maintenance immediately. The software update could affect some flight times over the weekend. The company is in contact with its customers. The safety of customers, crew and aircraft is always our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused by circumstances beyond our direct control.” El Al does not operate Airbus aircraft.