Massive wildfire near Jerusalem forces residents to evacuate

Some homes in the communities of Kiryat Ye’arim and Sho’eva were evacuated as all residents in Ramat Raziel were ordered to leave immediately.

Some homes in the communities of Kiryat Ye’arim and Sho’eva were evacuated as all residents in Ramat Raziel were ordered to leave immediately.

Some homes in the communities of Kiryat Ye’arim and Sho’eva were evacuated as all residents in Ramat Raziel were ordered to leave immediately.

Firefighters were trying to contain the blaze but said it was advancing quickly amid strong winds, causing a massive black cloud that blocked out the sun near the capital.

Firefighters were trying to contain the blaze but said it was advancing quickly amid strong winds, causing a massive black cloud that blocked out the sun near the capital.

Firefighters were trying to contain the blaze but said it was advancing quickly amid strong winds, causing a massive black cloud that blocked out the sun near the capital.

Ten firefighting planes scrambled to aid in the efforts to extinguish the fire on top of reservist firefighters that were called to the scene.

Ten firefighting planes scrambled to aid in the efforts to extinguish the fire on top of reservist firefighters that were called to the scene.

Ten firefighting planes scrambled to aid in the efforts to extinguish the fire on top of reservist firefighters that were called to the scene.