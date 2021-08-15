Massive wildfire near Jerusalem forces residents to evacuate

An abnormally massive wildfire near Jerusalem on Sunday forced residents in several small outlying communities to evacuate.
Some homes in the communities of Kiryat Ye’arim and Sho’eva were evacuated as all residents in Ramat Raziel were ordered to leave immediately.
Firefighters were trying to contain the blaze but said it was advancing quickly amid strong winds, causing a massive black cloud that blocked out the sun near the capital.
Teams were also working to fend off the flames from the nearby Eitanim Psychiatric Facility.
Ten firefighting planes scrambled to aid in the efforts to extinguish the fire on top of reservist firefighters that were called to the scene.
"We are quickly working together with security and rescue services to control the flame," said the head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council Niv Vizel. "Council officials are at the scene and are in contact with local communities. We urge all residents and visitors to comply with police so we can get the situation under control as soon as possible."
Magen David Adom said no injuries were immediately reported.
The Jerusalem area has been a hotspot for wildfires over the past months due to tinder-like summer conditions.
Two weeks ago, a wildfire nearly reached a local mall and gas station, forcing Highway 1 to be closed off for nearly two hours.