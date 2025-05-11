Report: Hamas in direct talks with US on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas is in talks with the U.S. administration regarding a Gaza ceasefire and entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, a senior Palestinian official familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.
The report follows a similar one earlier this month, when AXIOS reported that the Trump administration was holding secret talks with the terror group over the possibility of releasing Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old American-Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.
Hamas has held direct talks with U.S. officials in the past few months, most notably with Trump's special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler.
Earlier today, NBC reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is pulling away from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as deepening divisions over Iran, Gaza and Yemen reshape the once-close relationship between the two leaders.
Citing U.S. and Middle Eastern officials familiar with the matter, NBC reported that Trump recently made two public remarks that alarmed Netanyahu, especially his statement that he had not yet decided whether Iran would be allowed to enrich uranium as part of a potential new nuclear deal. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer relayed the prime minister’s frustration directly to Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting at the White House, the report said.
According to NBC, Netanyahu was also dismayed by Trump’s broader shift toward diplomacy over confrontation with Tehran. Israeli officials said the prime minister had hoped to secure American backing for a possible Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure during a White House visit last month. Instead, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu he was open to direct negotiations with Iran — a position Netanyahu privately dismissed as a "waste of time," according to the report.
The NBC report paints a picture of mounting Israeli concern that the U.S. is abandoning its hardline approach to Iran. Israeli officials reportedly warned that any deal allowing uranium enrichment would be unacceptable, arguing that Iran is weakened and now is the time to eliminate its nuclear capabilities. They worry that diplomatic talks could close that window.
Gaza has emerged as another flashpoint. NBC cited American officials who said Trump was frustrated by Israel’s decision to launch a new offensive, which he views as undermining his administration’s plan to rehabilitate the territory. Trump reportedly referred to the campaign as a "wasted effort" that would make reconstruction more difficult.
The third area of dispute centers on Yemen. According to NBC, Netanyahu was blindsided when Trump announced that the U.S. would halt military operations against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels once they agreed to stop attacking shipping lanes. The announcement came just hours after Israel carried out a major strike on Sanaa’s airport, following a Houthi missile that landed near Ben Gurion Airport.