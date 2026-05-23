Clashes in Spain: Gaza flotilla activists beaten by police at Bilbao airport | Watch

Violent clashes broke out Saturday evening at Bilbao Airport in Spain between police and activists from the Sumud flotilla to Gaza , as well as supporters who had gathered to welcome them after their release from Israeli custody.

Four people were arrested during the clashes at the airport in the capital of Spain’s Basque Country. Footage from the scene showed local police using batons against the activists.

Clashes in Spain: Gaza flotilla activists beaten by police at Bilbao airport

According to reports in Basque media, a group of supporters had been waiting for the flotilla activists, who returned after being detained in Israel. Local reports said police had opened an inquiry into whether the officers’ conduct complied with procedure.

The activists landed in Bilbao at around 2 p.m. local time. According to the reports, the violence began after the activists and their supporters refused police requests to clear the passageway.

Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun of the Podemos party was reportedly at the airport to welcome the flotilla activists.

Podemos leader Ione Belarra condemned the police response, saying the activists had risked their lives aboard the flotilla and should not have been beaten.

EH Bildu, a left-wing Basque nationalist party, also condemned the police action at the airport, calling it unjustified violence against a solidarity protest and demanding explanations from the Basque security minister.

The party also called for the release of those detained and for an end to what it described as hostility toward pro-Palestinian solidarity actions.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry mocked the Spanish police response and shared footage of the incident on X, saying the clashes showed how the flotilla activists bring provocation and disorder wherever they go.