Trump says he pressured Netanyahu to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

The US president says he urged Netanyahu to allow aid into Gaza as hunger spreads, and while the UN warns food stocks are depleted and patients remain untreated amid a worsening humanitarian crisis

Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow food and medicine into the devastated Gaza Strip.
No aid has been delivered to the Gaza Strip since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza until the Palestinian terror group Hamas releases all remaining hostages.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Donlad Trump
(Photo: Yoav Zitun)
Earlier on Friday, the U.N. World Food Programme said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether concerns about humanitarian aid access came up in his phone call with Netanyahu earlier this week.
"Gaza came up and I said, 'We've got to be good to Gaza ... Those people are suffering,'" Trump said.
When asked whether he raised the issue of opening up access points for aid into Gaza, Trump replied, "We are."
"We're going to take care of that. There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it," he said.
Asked how Netanyahu responded, Trump said: "Felt well about it."
"Hunger is spreading in Gaza, malnutrition is deepening in Gaza, injured people and other patients remain untreated in Gaza, and - as we have said before - people are dying," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Trump speculated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might lead Israel into a military confrontation with Iran if diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons fail.
Trump suggested that while he does not believe the United States would be dragged into the conflict unwillingly, he made it clear that if no resolution is reached through diplomacy, he would willingly take action and lead the charge.
