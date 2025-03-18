War and domestic strife worsen gender disparities for Middle Eastern women

Over the last year, the conditions for many women in the Middle East have gone from bad to worse. Facing economic, social, and political setbacks in Egypt and Israel in the wake of the war, women are facing eroding gender equality, forcing many into financial hardship and pushing them out of leadership roles.

According to Tali Nir, CEO of the NGO 121 – Engine for Social Change, Israeli women have suffered significant setbacks over the past year. “We are seeing a decline in women’s status across multiple sectors,” Nir told The Media Line. “Women are bearing the brunt of the war—economically, socially, and in decision-making spaces. This isn’t just about representation. It directly affects decision-making. When women are excluded from leadership, policies that address their needs—especially in times of crisis—are simply not a priority.”

In 2025, only six women out of 32 hold ministerial positions, and none hold key roles in Israel. Similarly, the current Knesset has 30 female members, accounting for 25% of the 120-seat parliament. This is a slight decrease from the previous Knesset, which had 35 women MKs, marking an all-time high. The private sector mirrors this trend, with fewer women in executive roles and corporate leadership.

The situation isn’t limited to Israel and Egypt; Noha Elkhouly, International Relations Officer from The Egyptian Center for Women's Rights, highlights similar struggles for Egyptian women. “The year 2024 witnessed continued challenges facing Egyptian women, despite constitutional promises of gender equality.”

Elkhouly explained to The Media Line that “The lack of mechanisms to protect women who report abuse leaves many at increased risk, both in the public sphere and within the family.” According to her, during the year 2025, their focus will be largely on “Enacting a family law that keeps pace with modern changes, respects the multiple roles of women, and emphasizes partnership in building the family, and enacting a law to combat domestic violence and early marriage.”

The Egyptian Family Health Survey found that 31% of previously married women between the ages of 15 and 49 have been subjected to some form of physical, sexual, or psychological violence at least once. The lack of legal enforcement mechanisms prevents women from seeking justice.

In Egypt, 26% of women reported domestic violence in the form of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their husbands. Meanwhile, divorce rates have surged, reaching 265,606 cases in 2023, raising concerns about the effectiveness of legal reforms intended to protect women and resolve family disputes. Despite the establishment of the Personal Status Law Amendment Committee over two years ago to improve justice and mitigate conflicts, progress remains uncertain. The growing number of abuse cases and divorces serves as a stark warning of eroding public trust in Egypt’s justice and legislative systems.

In terms of feminine leadership, gender disparity in Egypt remains stark. “Despite some progress, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions,” Elkhouly says. “The July 2024 cabinet reshuffle included only four women out of 30 ministers, which is a mere 13.3%.” The lack of mechanisms ensuring women’s participation in decision-making spaces remains a major obstacle.

Beyond these setbacks, women also face growing financial hardships. In Israel, the gender wage gap has widened to 35 percent, compared to 33 percent in previous years. “The cost of living has surged, yet salaries in female-dominated professions have remained stagnant,” Nir explains. “And the people who suffer the most are often single mothers, caregivers, and elderly women living off small pensions.”

In Egypt, the economic challenges for women are even steeper. Elkhouly notes that Egypt ranked 140th in the Women's Economic Participation Index for 2023-2024, according to the World Economic Forum. The unemployment rate among women is 17.8%, compared to 4.7% among men. “The financial system still does not fully accommodate women, which limits their ability to break out of cycles of poverty and violence,” she told The Media Line. Women continue to face significant wage gaps, with employed females earning substantially less than their male counterparts.

“The annual bulletin of employment statistics shows that women earn an average weekly wage that is EGP 164 less than men,” Elkhouly states. “This persistent economic disparity affects their ability to achieve financial independence.”

In Israel, wartime budget cuts have also exacerbated these problems as vocational training programs that helped women advance their careers have been slashed, limiting economic and social mobility. Funding for early childhood education was cut by half, making it even harder for mothers to balance professional and family responsibilities. “This is an invisible crisis,” Nir warns. “Many women are leaving the workforce or struggling to advance because they simply don’t have the support they need.”

“Women have been left with a double burden—handling financial stress, emotional trauma, and caregiving responsibilities all at once,” Nir says. “If your child is home, suffering from anxiety, regressing developmentally, or struggling emotionally, and there’s no proper support system, what do you do? You quit your job.”

Despite not having to handle the situation of the war, in Egypt, women feel there is no institutional security for them. “Law enforcement has become a platform for violence against mothers who dare to seek divorce,” she explains. “When mothers attempt to gain custody, they face retaliation, counter-reports, and legal obstacles that prevent them from protecting their children,” Elkhouly added.

Facing challenges from so many fronts, “Women have come too far to go backward,” Nir said. “We must keep fighting for our place at the table—not just in war, but in shaping the peace that comes after.”

Elkhouly echoes a similar sentiment. “The challenges we face today should serve as a warning bell,” she says. “Without stronger legal protections and policy changes, we risk further eroding the hard-won gains of women in our society.”

The story is written by Nathan Klabin and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .