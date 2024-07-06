Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian elected President in Iran

In what can be described as a win for Iran's younger generation, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has clinched victory in Iran's presidential election, as reported by Press TV, the Iranian state news agency, on Saturday. This pivotal win comes amid high-stakes domestic and international tensions, with Pezeshkian narrowly defeating his hardline competitor.

1 View gallery Pezeshkian attends a campaign event in Tehran, Iran June 14, 2024 ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) )

According to Press TV, Pezeshkian secured over 16.3 million votes out of the 30.5 million counted in Friday's runoff, edging out ultraconservative rival Saeed Jalili, who garnered more than 13.5 million votes. The voter turnout was recorded at 49.8%, as per the data from the election headquarters managed by the interior ministry.

Pezeshkian's rise to the presidency involved a two-round voting process. He led the first round, which witnessed the lowest voter turnout for a presidential election since the Islamic Republic's founding in 1979, thereby setting the stage for the runoff against Jalili.

Pezeshkian represented the Tabriz, Osku and Azarshahr electoral district in parliament. From 2016 to 2020, he also served as the First Deputy Speaker. Hailing from Mahabad, Pezeshkian was born to an Iranian Azerbaijani father and an Iranian Kurdish mother. His journey into the field of medicine began during his military service in Zabol after completing his diploma in 1973. It was during this period that he developed a keen interest in medicine.

During the Iran-Iraq war, Pezeshkian played a dual role as a soldier and a doctor. He later held the position of Minister of Health in the cabinet of former President Mohammad Khatami from 2001 to 2005. Additionally, he has been an elected member of the Iranian parliament from Tabriz since the 2008 election and has been an active advocate for reform.

Pezeshkian's contributions extend beyond politics. He is also recognized as a Quran teacher and a reciter of the Nahj al-balagha, a significant text for Shia Muslims. Throughout his career, he has been vocal in criticizing certain aspects of the Iranian system, particularly during the protests following the 2009 and 2018 presidential elections.

In the aftermath of the 2022 protests, Pezeshkian called for the establishment of an assessment and clarification team to address the incident, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review. In a 2022 interview, he went so far as to blame the regime for Mahsa Amini’s death, further stating "our behavior is making Iranians hate Islam, we must reexamine our methods; You cannot implement faith with force."