IDF: Document found under Gaza hospital shows Hamas used facility for attacks, abandoned fighters

The IDF on Thursday released what it described as a handwritten document authored by a Hamas operative, allegedly proving that the terrorist group used the European Hospital in Khan Younis as a base for combat operations and fired on Israeli troops from within the facility.

According to the military, the document was discovered in February by Israeli soldiers beneath the hospital. It outlines an incident in which Hamas company commander Mohammed al-Bakri ordered an underground tunnel sealed shut while Hamas terrorists were engaged in a firefight with Israeli troops outside.

IDF forces operate at the European Hospital in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF )

“Let them die outside,” al-Bakri reportedly told those with him, instructing them to tie the tunnel door closed. The operatives attempting to reach the tunnel were subsequently killed.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The document also describes how al-Bakri and his men retreated into the tunnel system beneath the hospital and opened fire on IDF troops from underground positions.

2 View gallery Handwritten account by Hamas commander found beneath Khan Younis hospital

2 View gallery Handwritten account by Hamas commander found beneath Khan Younis hospital

“This is unrefutable evidence that Hamas uses civilian areas for military purposes,” said Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, in a post on X. “The document proves the cynical use of the hospital, both above and below ground, by Hamas terrorists—as well as their abandonment of their own fighters.”

Israel has long accused Hamas of embedding its military infrastructure within civilian sites in Gaza, including hospitals, schools and residential buildings. Hamas denies the claims, saying Israel uses such accusations to justify strikes on civilian infrastructure.