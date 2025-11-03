Gaza warlord burns Hamas flag, vows vengeance after 5 militiamen arrested

Hamas security forces arrested five armed militants Monday in a raid in southern Khan Younis, escalating tensions with a rival militia that later responded by burning a Hamas flag and threatening violent retaliation.

The Raad Force of Hamas' internal security forces said it carried out a “precise security operation” targeting members of the Hosam al-Astal group, an armed faction operating independently of Hamas. The group has been accused by Hamas of undermining internal stability and cooperating with foreign enemies.

Gaza militia leader Hosam al-Astal burns Hamas flag and issues threats

According to a statement from Hamas, the raid followed extended intelligence surveillance of the group's activities, which were described as “suspicious and destabilizing.” During the operation, Hamas forces reportedly seized weapons, cash and other equipment allegedly intended to finance “sabotage operations against the Palestinian resistance and internal security.”

The detainees are currently under investigation. Hamas warned that “anyone who attempts to destabilize the situation or act in favor of Israel will have no place among us.” The statement added: “We will continue with decisive and uncompromising action against anyone who betrays the people and the homeland.”

Shortly after the arrests, a video circulated on social media showing a man identified as Hosam al-Astal, the militia leader, burning a Hamas flag and issuing a string of threats. “You liars in Hamas, I warn you,” he said on camera. “If you really captured five of my men and seized weapons, don’t touch them. You are liars. Hamas is finished, even in history.”

1 View gallery Gaza militia leader Hosam al-Astal ( Photo: from Sky News )

Al-Astal continued in the video: “I know where you are, where you go and when you return. I walk through your tents. I am here. I can take on a hundred of you, dogs. Hamas is over. We are the ‘day after’ — whether you like it or not.”