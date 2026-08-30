War of words escalates as Turkey accuses Israel of genocide, Jerusalem brands Erdogan antisemitic

Tensions between Israel and Turkey , already at a peak amid developments in Syria, continue to escalate. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked Zionism and the Israeli government, setting off two days of public exchanges between the two sides.

“The current government in Israel, addicted to war, is trying every kind of provocation to destabilize the region,” Erdogan said in a speech.

Netanyahu and Erdogan ( Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP )

Biz siyonizmin yayılmacı emellerine dikkat çekerken bunu kendimiz için değil; hangi inanca mensup olursa olsun bölgedeki tüm halklar adına, insanlık cephesi adına yapıyoruz. pic.twitter.com/qvMseBNCwl — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) August 28, 2026

He added that “the extremist, occupying and murderous ideology called Zionism” was directed not only against Israel’s neighbors, but also against those seeking to defend regional peace and humanitarian values. He also said that “the genocide network has turned Gaza into the world’s largest cemetery for children,” adding that even kites are viewed as a threat.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded with a personal attack on Erdogan, saying the Turkish president was behaving “like the worst antisemites in history” and reaching new levels of incitement against Israel in an effort to divert attention from his actions in Turkey and his regional policies through blood libels.

The ministry accused Erdogan of destroying Turkish democracy, imprisoning political rivals, hosting and supporting Hamas and leading invasions of neighboring countries.

In response, Erdogan’s spokesman, Burhanettin Duran, said Israel was resorting to smears and propaganda instead of confronting reality. He said Israel was once again hiding behind accusations of antisemitism “to obscure its aggression, genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Duran added that Erdogan would continue to defend the Palestinian cause, amplify the voices of Gaza residents and support regional stability.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning Israel, saying that “the lies and slanders targeting President Erdoğan in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel reflect the cowardly and corrupt mindset of the criminals within the Israeli government, foremost among them Netanyahu.”