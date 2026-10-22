Katz claims pre-election threat, says opposition will bear blame for any attack

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that Israel's enemies may be planning attacks to influence the October 27 election, then declared that any future attack on the country would be the responsibility of opposition leaders Yair Lapid , Naftali Bennett and Yair Golan , even though there is no concrete intelligence indicating an Iranian or Hezbollah attack is planned around the vote.

"Any attack on Israel and any future terrorist attacks, should they unfortunately occur, will be recorded under the names of Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and their colleagues in the opposition," Katz said, accusing them of repeatedly attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and himself and questioning their judgment in issuing security warnings.

Gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Katz claimed the warnings were based on "information in our possession" indicating that hostile actors intend to attack Israel or carry out terrorist attacks "on the eve of the elections or during them, in order to influence the results."

His remarks followed criticism from opposition figures who accuse Netanyahu and Katz of exploiting security fears for political purposes and attempting to heighten tensions ahead of Tuesday's election.

Earlier Thursday, opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed reports that Israel could renew military operations against Iran, telling Kan public radio that he saw no justification for an attack before the election.

"Based on the information I am familiar with, there is no reason to attack there or anywhere else before the election," Lapid said. "These are attempts to inflame the situation, and it won't help him [Netanyahu] in the election either, so I don't understand why he's doing it."

Katz responded by accusing his critics of undermining Israel's deterrence and encouraging hostile forces to act.

"All the criticism and statements attributing ulterior motives to us demonstrate a disconnect from reality and the narrow political considerations of those making them," Katz said. "They damage Israeli deterrence and encourage our enemies to act."

He insisted that the Israel Defense Forces was prepared to respond to any emerging threat from Iran or its regional proxies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz alongside the prime minister's military secretary at Israel's eastern border ( Photo: Omer Miron/GPO )

"The IDF is prepared, both in intelligence and operationally, to carry out preventive and defensive actions against Iran and its proxies across all fronts, in order to deter threats and protect Israel's citizens," he said. "If necessary, it will act immediately or in accordance with decisions we make and instructions we issue."

Lapid subsequently issued a sharply worded statement condemning Katz's remarks.

"The defense minister's reckless and hysterical statement is a gift to Israel's enemies," he said. "Once again, the failed government is looking for excuses and people to blame for the failures of Netanyahu and the incompetents surrounding him."

Lapid accused the government of failing to eliminate Hamas, bring down Iran, defeat Hezbollah and protect Israel's international standing.

"And now they're blaming the opposition. What cowardice. What an admission that they are incapable of running the country and providing security for its citizens," he said.

"In their desperation to avoid losing the election, they are turning Israel's national security into a circus. If they remain in power, there will be more October 7s, another Flydubai, and further strengthening of Iran."

Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party, accused Katz of preparing to evade responsibility for a future security failure.

"The defense minister is laying the groundwork for the next disaster and shifting responsibility in advance," Eisenkot said.

"The absurdity of a defense minister blaming political rivals for enemy attacks before they have even occurred is an unprecedented low. Our military is strong, but the leadership is rotten and dangerous."

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, whom Katz named in his accusations ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Eisenkot argued that Netanyahu and Katz had demonstrated that their political survival came before other considerations.

"Every additional day they remain in office is a danger to Israel's security. In five days, we put an end to it at the ballot box," he said.

Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, also denounced Katz's statement.

"A declaration like this from the defense minister of the State of Israel is, above all, a declaration that reflects panic and hysteria," Golan said.

"This man is showing that he is not psychologically fit. It is an insanely irresponsible statement. The incitement is working, and this demonstrates why we must not sit in a government with these people."

The dispute comes amid growing political tensions surrounding repeated warnings from Netanyahu and Katz about possible security developments ahead of the election.

It remains unclear what information Katz was referring to when he claimed hostile actors intended to attack Israel around election day. The defense minister and prime minister have issued similar warnings several times in recent weeks, even as the country approaches a politically sensitive vote.

Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan criticize Katz's remarks ( Photos: Alex Kolomoisky, Jack Guez/AFP )

Israel's security establishment remains on heightened alert, and the IDF has issued unusual instructions to military units ahead of the election. However, there is no concrete intelligence warning of an Iranian or Hezbollah intention to attack Israel either before or after the vote.

ynet military and security analyst Ron Ben-Yishai reported Wednesday that discussions are taking place within Iran's increasingly hardline leadership over whether Tehran should launch a preemptive attack before Trump and Netanyahu strike Iran.

However, according to the analysis, those discussions are focused primarily on Trump's intentions, the implications of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections and how Iran should prepare for possible developments afterward, rather than Israel's October 27 election.

A report published overnight by The New York Times also indicated that the U.S. and Israeli militaries have prepared detailed plans for a possible resumption of strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections.

According to the report, preparations are advancing for a potential "short but intensive" operation, with likely targets including Iranian nuclear and energy facilities, as well as missile and drone systems. The existence of military plans does not necessarily mean a decision to launch an operation has been made.

Trump addressed the prospect of renewed action against Iran on Thursday morning after returning from a campaign rally in South Carolina.

Asked by reporters whether there had been developments in contacts with Tehran, Trump initially replied, "A little. We'll see what happens."

When pressed further about negotiations, he said, "We're not negotiating with them. Something will happen one way or another fairly soon."

"Most people seem to think it's after the election," Trump added, referring to the U.S. midterms. "We'll see what happens."