Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City, interrupting president's news conference

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake was felt Friday in Mexico City, prompting millions to leave their homes during the New Year holiday. The quake also interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily news conference, as an alarm suddenly sounded in the hall.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was about 175 miles (280 kilometers) from Mexico City at a depth of roughly 22 miles (35 kilometers). Sheinbaum and the governor of Guerrero state, where the epicenter was located, said there were no reports of injuries or major damage. In separate footage, a person training at a local studio was seen stopping mid-workout as equipment shook.
Sheinbaum halted the news conference as sirens were heard and the ground began to tremble. Seconds later, she calmly evacuated the room along with journalists. The briefing later resumed.
Many residents across Mexico City were seen evacuating their homes and filling the streets, while witnesses reported dogs barking in alarm. Guerrero state is home to the resort city of Acapulco, which is still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane that struck the area in 2023.