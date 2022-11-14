IDF says Palestinian woman shot dead after trying to ram car into troops

The IDF reported Monday that troops fired at a vehicle that suspiciously accelerated toward them during operational activity in the West Bank, resulting in a death of a Palestinian woman.

According to the military, "the forces signaled to the vehicle to stop, but it accelerated toward them instead, and in response, they fired at it."

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces, and they left the area after completing their activity.

The IDF operated in several locations in the West Bank overnight and arrested several terror suspects who were taken for further questioning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Sanaa al-Tal, 19. The incident occurred in the city of Beitunia, where the military said troops were conducting an arrest raid. It was unclear if she was the one driving the vehicle.