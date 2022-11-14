IDF says Palestinian woman shot dead after trying to ram car into troops

Military says the forces signaled to the vehicle to stop, but it accelerated instead, prompting troops to fire at it; Palestinian Health Ministry identifies victim as Sanaa al-Tal, but It was unclear if she was driving the vehicle

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
The IDF reported Monday that troops fired at a vehicle that suspiciously accelerated toward them during operational activity in the West Bank, resulting in a death of a Palestinian woman.
    • According to the military, "the forces signaled to the vehicle to stop, but it accelerated toward them instead, and in response, they fired at it."
    The vehicle that was shot
    There were no casualties among the Israeli forces, and they left the area after completing their activity.
    The IDF operated in several locations in the West Bank overnight and arrested several terror suspects who were taken for further questioning.
    The vehicle of the suspects
    The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Sanaa al-Tal, 19. The incident occurred in the city of Beitunia, where the military said troops were conducting an arrest raid. It was unclear if she was the one driving the vehicle.
    The second person in the car was also injured by the troops and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.
