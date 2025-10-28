Makovsky: Israel will strike back if attacked, with or without U.S. approval

If Israel is attacked, it’s going to hit back, according to David Makovsky, Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
“Trump has said if Hamas doesn't disarm, he's going to want to give Israel more maneuvering room to do what he has called ‘finish the job,’” Makovsky said.
He told ILTV that Israel is not a “vassal state” of America and that the country has always had limitations on its maneuvering, even if less explicit.
“I would say, in the eyes of the public, Israel often had to take America into account in its decisions,” Makovsky added, noting that while the media optics may make it sound like it is all or nothing, there has always been a gray area.
Watch the full interview: