Powerful grenade blast rocks Tel Aviv luxury tower

A powerful explosion was heard overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in north Tel Aviv after a fragmentation grenade was thrown at a residential tower in the upscale Park Tzameret neighborhood.

The blast was heard throughout the surrounding area, including in nearby Ramat Gan, and caused damage at the entrance to one of the high-rise buildings.

( Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK )

“It was loud, but it didn’t sound like a rocket impact or a grenade,” a local resident told ynet. “It wasn’t close to me, but I still heard it clearly.”

Tel Aviv District police said officers had opened an investigation into the grenade attack. No injuries were reported, though a window in the building sustained what police described as minor damage.

“Officers from the Lev Tel Aviv station in the Yarkon precinct, along with Tel Aviv District bomb disposal experts, arrived at the scene and began investigative work and collecting evidence,” police said.