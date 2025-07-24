Suspected car ramming attack near Netanya injures 8, manhunt on for attacker

Suspected car-ramming attack in central Israel: Seven people were injured this Thursday morning when a vehicle hit a bus stop at the entrance to Kfar Yona near the Beit Lid intersection on Route 57 near Netanya.

The driver of the car rammed into the bus stop and fled the scene in the vehicle. Police subsequently launched a manhunt for the driver, assisted by police helicopter. The crossings in the area, including the road leading to Tulkarm, have been closed.

2 View gallery Car crashes into bus stop at Beit Lid junction ( Photo: MDA spokesman )

The vehicle, a white Toyota, was later located, but the driver was missing, according to police.

At this stage, the hunt continues for the suspect who fled the vehicle, with police officers from the station and the area searching along the roads and in open areas, with the assistance of helicopters from the Israel Police Air Unit, motorcycles from the YSM and the canine unit, according to the Israel Police.

In addition, the Central Command has instructed to immediately activate all the alert teams in the nearby communities.

2 View gallery Scene of the car-ramming ( Photo: ZAKA )

The man and woman in their 20s with moderate injuries are being taken to Laniado Hospital, according to MDA. Several other people with light injuries are being treated at the scene.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The report of the collision was received by MDA's 101 hotline at 9:25 a.m. The police said that the details are being investigated.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Aryeh Doron told Ynet: "We are talking about a suspected terrorist incident at the entrance to Kfar Yona, close to the Beit Lid intersection. A vehicle arrived and hit several people, and fled the scene. Police Commissioner Danny Levy conducted an initial assessment of the situation. Many police forces are currently busy locating the perpetrator."

Eitan Glickman, Elisha Ben Kimon and Sharon Kidon contributed to this article