US puts $10 million bounty on Mojtaba Khamenei: ‘Have information? Send it to us’

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on senior leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps , adding Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei , to its list of wanted figures.

The list published in the official U.S. announcement includes Supreme Leader Khamenei; Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy head of his office; Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to the supreme leader on military and security affairs; Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni; Revolutionary Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi; Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya; Majid Khademi, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence office; and other senior officials.

Gallery The senior officials named on the US list

A post published with photos of some of the senior figures said: “If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward.”

The announcement was issued by the U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program. The program’s website says the Revolutionary Guard Corps, part of Iran’s official armed forces, “plays a central role in Iran’s use of terrorism as a key tool of Iranian statecraft. The IRGC has created, supported, and directed other terrorist groups. The IRGC is responsible for numerous attacks targeting Americans and U.S. facilities, including those that have killed U.S. citizens. Since its founding in 1979, the IRGC has gained a substantial role in executing Iran’s foreign policy. The group now wields control over vast segments of Iran’s economy and is influential in Iranian domestic politics.”

The statement added that “on April 15, 2019, the U.S. Department of State designated the IRGC, including the IRGC-Qods Force, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. In 2017, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated the IRGC as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, for its activities in support of the IRGC-QF. As a result, all of the IRGC’s property, and interests in property, subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the IRGC. It is a crime to knowingly provide, or to attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to the IRGC.”