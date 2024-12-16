More recruits enlisting in combat units, IDF figures show

The IDF announced Monday the November-December enlistment figures for combat roles, revealing a recruitment rate that exceeded expectations.
According to the IDF, this recruitment cycle included the launch of a new combat engineering battalion, resulting in a 120% increase in overall enlistment compared to the same period in 2023. Notably, there was a 28% rise in the number of women joining combat roles, attributed in part to pilot programs such as a gender-specific unit in field intelligence and a new infantry mobility training track for female combat soldiers.
"This recruitment cycle reflects the growing willingness of young people to step up and play an active, meaningful role in the challenges facing the IDF as combat soldiers in various units," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "The high recruitment rates relative to our planning strengthen our units and enhance the IDF’s preparedness for the missions ahead."
As debates over legislation to exempt ultra-Orthodox men from military service loom, the IDF also reported the first round of recruits joining the new Hashmonayim Brigade, part of its framework for ultra-Orthodox enlistees. However, frustration remains over the low turnout, with only 200 ultra-Orthodox men enlisting so far from the thousands who received draft notices.
Recruitment for combat-support roles is still ongoing and will continue in the coming weeks, the IDF added. These roles, critical for operational success, provide essential support to soldiers in the field.
Enlistment rates by unit:
Men (actual enlistment vs. initial projections):
Golani Brigade: 109%
Givati Brigade: 108%
Kfir Brigade: 106%
Nahal Brigade: 109%
Paratroopers: 100%
Armored Corps: 108%
Combat Engineering Corps: 108%
Artillery Corps: 109%
Field Intelligence: 106%
Border Infantry: 120%
Border Police: 103%
Air Defense Command: 108%
Search and Rescue: 108%
Women:
Border Infantry: 134%
Field Intelligence: 186%
Artillery Corps: 183%
Air Defense Command: 144%
Search and Rescue: 157%
Border Police: 129%