El Al adds record number of direct U.S. flights amid renewed airline competition

Israel’s national carrier, El Al, announced that it is stepping up services, offering more direct flights than ever before to major U.S. cities.

EL AL EXPANDS SERVICES

The enhanced services, set to begin in late October, will include 27 weekly flights to and from New York, six weekly flights to and from Florida, six weekly flights to and from Los Angeles, and three weekly flights to and from Boston, Massachusetts. In total, the airline will offer 42 direct weekly flights to the United States.

Following the announcement, many are speculating that the enhancement of El Al’s services is a response to the recent resumption of healthy competition between international carriers. Air France, United Airlines, Delta, Air Europa, and many more have announced the resumption of their Tel Aviv routes, effectively ending the El Al monopoly over flights to Tel Aviv that it has held since the start of Israel's war with Hamas in October 2023.