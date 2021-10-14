Israel strikes targets in Homs, Syrian media says

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a strike in Palmyra near the city of Homs in Syria on Wednesday night, killing one soldier and wounding three others, the country's state media reported.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Syria’s official SANA news network reported that the IAF carried out an air attack from the direction of the Al-Tanf area towards the Palmyra area in the countryside of Homs, targeting a communications tower and other targets surrounding it, causing several casualties and some material damage.

2 צפייה בגלריה Syrian air defenses go off amid strike near Homs attributed to Israel earlier this year

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported witnesses heard several explosions in the area of T4 military airbase in the eastern countryside of Homs caused by IAF airstrikes carried out from over the Iraq-Syria-Jordan border triangle.

The airstrikes hit several Iranian-backed militias’ centers, including a training center and a communications tower located several kilometers east of T4 airbase and west of Palmyra city.

The Tiyas Airbase, Syria’s largest, is home to Iranian forces, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and Syrian regime forces and has been the target of multiple attacks in recent years, most of which are attributed to Israel by foreign media.

The attack comes just days after the IAF reportedly struck the T4 airbase in Syria on Friday night which resulted in the death of two militiamen, members of an Iranian-backed group, and the injuring of several others.

2 צפייה בגלריה The T-4 airbase in Syria

The strike also caused substantial material damage to a training center where militiamen receive training on the use of drones.

The IDF, as in most previous incidents, has remained silent on the reports.

Iran’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The Israeli Air Force has reportedly carried out thousands of attacks to foil Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.