No shakes, just eggs: Netanyahu hits the gym in new video after age jabs and health report

Exactly one week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health report revealed that he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and received radiation treatment, and after his rivals Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid repeatedly referred to his advanced age, Netanyahu published a video showing himself working out in a gym at the Prime Minister’s Office.
In the video, which he posted to his Instagram page, Netanyahu is seen lifting a weight in sportswear, climbing stairs and eating a hard-boiled egg.
“Do you want those disgusting shakes?” he said to the person filming him, his adviser Topaz Luk.
He was asked what his tip was for young people who want to enlist in combat units.
“Train. Don’t give up. You are capable of much more than you think,” Netanyahu replied.
The video appears to be an attempt to show that Netanyahu’s health is strong after the disclosure that he had prostate cancer, and after repeated references to his age, 76. Naftali Bennett, chairman of the “Together” party, said several times in interviews over the past week that Netanyahu is “approaching 80.” His new political partner, Yair Lapid, made similar remarks.
In a post published today, Lapid wrote: “Likud is in full-blown frenzy. Tweets, smears, cringeworthy AI videos. It isn’t working. In the polls, we are the largest party in Israel. Instead of a leader approaching his 80th year and signing on the October 7 massacre, we offer national, liberal, Zionist and experienced leadership that will restore quiet and security to Israel.”