US-Iran talks to resume in Geneva as tensions simmer

Switzerland announced Saturday the resumption of talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva next week, as Washington presses Tehran to reach an agreement aimed in part at limiting its nuclear program.

“I confirm that the Sultanate of Oman will host discussions next week in Geneva between the United States and Iran. Switzerland welcomes and supports these talks,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told AFP, without specifying a date.

“Switzerland stands ready at all times to offer its good offices to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran,” the spokesperson added, noting that the ministry “is in contact with the parties and has reiterated its readiness to support any diplomatic initiative aimed at promoting de-escalation.”

On Feb. 6 in Oman, discussions were held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, accompanied by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Those talks were conducted indirectly, under Omani mediation.

Trump has recently focused military threats on Iran’s nuclear program, which U.S. forces struck in July during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

On Friday, the U.S. president openly raised the possibility of regime change in Iran, saying “that would be the best thing that could happen.”

Shortly beforehand, he confirmed that a second U.S. aircraft carrier would be sent to the region “very soon.”

Switzerland has played a key role in diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States for decades.

Known for its neutrality, the country has represented U.S. interests in Iran since Washington severed relations following the 1980 hostage crisis, a year after Iran’s revolution.

It allows for the maintenance of minimal diplomatic and consular relations between the two countries.