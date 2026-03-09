Consecutive sirens sound across Israel after missile fire; woman moderately wounded

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of Israel early Monday following missile launches that triggered alerts from the country’s north to the south.

Sirens were activated in central Israel, including the area around Ashdod in the country's south.

Iranian missile debris impact site in Rishon LeZion

Iranian missile debris impact site in Rishon LeZion ( Video: from social media )





A woman in her 40s was moderately wounded in the head in Rishon LeZion after flying debris struck her at one of the impact sites, emergency services said. The area also experienced a power outage.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said paramedics arrived to find a crater in the road and stones scattered across the area. “There was a woman at the site who had been struck in the head by debris thrown into the air” MDA said in a statement.

Iranian missile debris impact site Modi'in Illit

Iranian missile fire over Hadera, northern Israel





Paramedics provided lifesaving treatment at the scene before evacuating her by intensive care ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said there were likely three additional fall sites — another in Rishon LeZion and others in Lod and Modi’in Illit. No additional injuries were immediately reported.

Videos circulating on social media raised suspicions that internationally banned cluster munitions may have been used in the attack, though there was no official confirmation.

Earlier, sirens were sounded in the Sharon region and around Zichron Yaakov. Projectiles in that area reportedly landed in open areas, and there were no immediate reports of additional injuries.