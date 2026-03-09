Consecutive sirens sound across Israel after missile fire; woman moderately wounded

Alerts sound from the Galilee to central Israel early Monday; woman moderately wounded in Rishon LeZion; footage raises concerns that internationally banned cluster munitions may have been used

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of Israel early Monday following missile launches that triggered alerts from the country’s north to the south.
Sirens were activated in central Israel, including the area around Ashdod in the country's south.
Iranian missile debris impact site in Rishon LeZion
Iranian missile debris impact site in Rishon LeZion
(Video: from social media)

A woman in her 40s was moderately wounded in the head in Rishon LeZion after flying debris struck her at one of the impact sites, emergency services said. The area also experienced a power outage.
The Magen David Adom rescue service said paramedics arrived to find a crater in the road and stones scattered across the area. “There was a woman at the site who had been struck in the head by debris thrown into the air” MDA said in a statement.
Iranian missile debris impact site Modi'in Illit
Iranian missile fire over Hadera, northern Israel

Paramedics provided lifesaving treatment at the scene before evacuating her by intensive care ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.
Authorities said there were likely three additional fall sites — another in Rishon LeZion and others in Lod and Modi’in Illit. No additional injuries were immediately reported.
(Illustration: Cumta)
First responders at the impact site of Iranian missile debris in Rishon LeZion
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Videos circulating on social media raised suspicions that internationally banned cluster munitions may have been used in the attack, though there was no official confirmation.
Earlier, sirens were sounded in the Sharon region and around Zichron Yaakov. Projectiles in that area reportedly landed in open areas, and there were no immediate reports of additional injuries.
Meanwhile, sirens warning of rocket and missile fire had been activated in several communities in the Galilee Panhandle near Israel’s northern border following launches of missiles, rockets and drones.
