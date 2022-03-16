West Bank clashes leave Palestinian gunman wounded

Clashes broke out overnight Tuesday between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians during an arrest raid in the West Bank, leaving one gunman wounded, the Border Police said.

The troops arrested Adham Turkman, who is wanted for "terrorist activity," in Jenin, but upon leaving the city few the Israeli forces came under attack from the locals.

Adham Turkman

The soldiers identified a Palestinian pointing a gun at them from a car, prompting the troops to fire several bullets at the vehicle, which fled the scene with the suspected gunman. The Palestinian authorities reported the suspect was left wounded following the exchange.

Other Palestinians began to shoot and throw explosives as the Israeli forces were leaving, but there were no casualties among the troops.

"The mission was successful, the wanted Palestinian was arrested and transferred for further investigation," said the Border Police in a statement.

Israelis at Joseph's Tomb

At the same time, more than 2,000 Israelis arrived at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus overnight, although the Palestinians asked the IDF to prevent it out of fear of escalation due to tensions in the area.