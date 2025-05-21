IDF soldier killed in southern Gaza battle, second casualty in ongoing operation

The IDF confirmed Wednesday the death of Staff Sgt. Danilo Mocanu, 20, from Holon, who was killed during combat in southern Gaza.

Mocanu served as a combat support soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade's 82nd Battalion. According to the military, he was killed when an explosive device detonated, causing the collapse of the building where his unit was operating.

1 View gallery Staff Sgt. Danilo Mocanu ( Photo: IDF )

Another soldier was lightly wounded in the same incident and was evacuated for medical treatment.

Mocanu is the second Israeli soldier killed during the current stage of Operation Gideon’s Chariots. The IDF reported that a total of 858 soldiers have fallen since the start of the war.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

On Monday, the military released the name of another fallen soldier, Sgt. Yosef Yehuda Chirak , 22, from the settlement of Harsha in the West Bank's Binyamin region. Chirak, a combat engineer in the 601st Battalion, was killed by friendly fire in northern Gaza .

A preliminary investigation published Tuesday morning indicated that Chirak's unit had entered a building to inspect and destroy a tunnel shaft. While they carried out the operation, another unit was securing the area. He was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.