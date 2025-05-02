Harvard’s antisemitism report slammed as ‘too little, too late’

In a move that many see as too little, too late, Harvard University has released a report on antisemitism and Islamophobia—but critics say it’s a distraction from the university’s failure to address a growing crisis on campus. And it’s not a crisis of Islamophobia.
The report comes amid escalating national backlash and a potential loss of federal funding after President Trump announced a $2.2 billion freeze over Harvard’s inaction on antisemitism.
But rather than enacting sweeping reforms to protect Jewish students, Harvard appears more concerned with political blame-shifting—framing the issue as a response to “political pressure” rather than a genuine commitment to civil rights.
The report contains few substantive policy changes and ignores key incidents, such as student groups praising Hamas after October 7. Experts say Harvard is hiding behind buzzwords instead of taking responsibility.
With donors pulling support and Washington watching closely, the question remains: Is Harvard interested in protecting its Jewish students—or just protecting its image?