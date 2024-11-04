Echoes of 1979: Iran’s influence over hostility on U.S. soil, failing policy of appeasement





Exposing the Regime





The Islamic regime in Iran threatening the United States is nothing new. In fact, it's been a hallmark of the government since its inception.

In 1979, the regime's entire identity was founded upon a fanatic, genocidal hatred of Israel, the little Satan and the United States, the great Satan, both of which they routinely called to eradicate, going back to 45 years ago today, when a radicalized mob of student Islamic revolutionaries attacked the US Embassy in Tehran and began the start of the Iranian hostage crisis, taking 53 American diplomats and staff hostage for 444 days.

This violation of international law had the full backing and endorsement of Ayatollah Khomeini, who had come to power in part thanks to the appeasement of the US administration at the time, who refused to support the Shah of Iran. Sensing American weakness, the Ayatollah used the hostage crisis for over a year to create a narrative that incites against the West, all while innocent Americans were being held hostage in inhumane conditions.

Sadly, it seems the world hasn't learned the lessons of this tragic event, as we are still dealing with the same problems today, whether it be violent student protests, policies of appeasement or ongoing hostage crises.

Since October 7, Western campuses have become a battleground, with students conducting violent antisemitic protests, waving flags of terror groups, burning American flags and even hijacking buildings and taking hostages.

This is not a coincidence.

What we're seeing is straight from the playbook of the Islamist Communist Alliance, which we saw destroy Iran in 1979. In fact, the US government has confirmed some of these recent anti-Israel protests have even been funded by the regime in Iran. Yet, instead of administrators or law enforcement taking a zero-tolerance approach, we've seen them make every possible excuse not to shut down this blatant hate speech on a national scale.

The Biden administration has promoted a policy of appeasement with Iran, giving the regime billions for hostages, incentivizing kidnappings, failing to enforce sanctions, allowing the regime an estimated $122 billion in oil revenue since 2021 and freeing up $16 billion In frozen regime assets.





1 View gallery Former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ( Photo: AP / Vahid Salemi )

And what has that yielded?

Executions have skyrocketed in Iran.

Iranian oil exports and military expenditures, including terror proxy funding, have more than doubled since the Trump administration.

The regime's nuclear program has advanced at unprecedented levels, with 20% and 60% uranium enrichment at record levels.

Finally, for over a year, Hamas, a proxy of the regime in Iran, has been holding American and Israeli citizens hostage. At the same time, the Biden administration's policies have enabled the funding of these very same terror proxies, the same way the Islamist revolutionaries held Americans hostage in brutal, dehumanizing conditions.

So, too, today, we see the proxies of the regime doing as the Islamic Republic of Iran taught them. It's been 45 years, and history is repeating itself because of bad US policy on Iran. The only difference now is that Iran is on the cusp of a nuclear weapon, and the campus riots are starting on US soil.

We can't afford not to act. American democratic values are at risk, and they cannot be defended by policies of appeasement.

You don't stand up to a bully by giving him billions of dollars and asking him nicely to stop. You stand up to a bully by punching him in the face.