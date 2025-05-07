Israel strikes Yemen to warn Houthis: ‘We mean business,’ Israeli general says

Israel’s attack against Yemen was meant to send a clear message to the Houthis that any attempt to hit strategic targets in the country would be costly, according to Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser.

He told ILTV News: “The fact that we carried out a second attack in Yemen means that we really mean business. This is the context of a wider approach by Israel—applying pressure in the different arenas we are engaged with.”

Kuperwasser said applying pressure takes time but can be successful, as seen in the IDF’s efforts against Hezbollah. Hamas, he noted, has been less affected so far, but Israel is now increasing pressure.

“We applied enough pressure to convince the Iranians to stop launching missiles,” he said. “The Houthis are a more problematic nut to crack, so we have to apply even more pressure—and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

